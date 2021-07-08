Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the auction for the Taylor Swift "Blank Space" mansion, Gigi Hadid's paparazzi plea and more, below.

Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Music Video Mansion Is Up for Auction

The mansion Taylor Swift filmed her iconic "Blank Space" music video in is now up for auction, with a starting bid at $7 million. The mansion is located in Glen Clove, New York, and boasts 56 rooms, 16 fireplaces, space for 11 cars and even its own clock tower.

More Than 25 Percent of 'Thank You's' Are Insincere

Researchers who surveyed 2,000 adults found that the average person says "thank you" 207 times a month, though 54 are typically insincere. However, many would rather get told "thank you" than nothing at all. (via SWNS digital)

Gigi Hadid Asks Paparazzi to Blur Her Baby's Face

In an Instagram post, Gigi Hadid requested that the paparazzi blur her daughter's face for privacy. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has has not chosen," Hadid wrote, explaining that she acknowledges the extra effort it takes to blur out her baby's face. (via People)

Are Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus an Item?



Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus fueled dating rumors while attending Six Flags Magic Fountain in California recently. The two were seen holding hands at a June 30 event, just less than a week after preforming their duet collaboration "Easy." (via Bustle)

Gordon Ramsay Makes U.K. Couple's Wedding a 'Kitchen Nightmare'

A U.K. couple claims Gordon Ramsay took over the entire private resort they booked their wedding at to film a TV show. The couple payed $1,800 to get married at the resort the same time Gordon Ramsay was filming Future Food Stars, allegedly leaving their wedding party with cheap food despite the expensive bill. Ramsay's executive producer stated that they paid for the wedding in full as an apology. (via Page Six)

Dan Schneider Denies Nickelodeon Foot Fetish Jokes

In a recent interview, former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider denied the theory that he has a foot fetish. Though many of the shows Schneider created — such as iCarly, Drake and Josh and The Amanda Show — were full of foot references, Schneider maintains that "the comedy was totally innocent." He also denies having any inappropriate relationships with the kids he worked with. (via TMZ)

Elon Musk Is Team #FreeBritney

Elon Musk is the latest celebrity to come out and support Britney Spears. See his July 5 tweet in support of the #FreeBritney movement:

Ciara and Russell Wilson Recreate Princess Diana and Prince Charles Photo



To celebrate their five-year anniversary, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated with a trip to Italy. While there, they recreated an iconic photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Ciara posted the image, along with others, on Twitter with the caption, "You Always Make Me Feel Like a Princess."