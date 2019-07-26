Taco Seasoning Sold At Walmart Being Recalled

Williams Foods LLC is recalling some of its taco seasoning products, sold at Walmart over salmonella contamination concerns.

According to the FDA recall, the company is recalling two different taco seasoning products:

Item number Product Name Package Size Product UPC Product dates 564829444 Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz 0 78742 24572 0 Best if used by 07/08/21

Best if used by 07/09/21 050215 HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz 0 41220 79609 0 Better by 07/10/21

Better by 07/11/21

Better by 07/15/21

These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing's customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The company says these seasonings contain a cumin spice that was involved in a salmonella recall issued by Mincing Spice Co.

If you have questions, you are encouraged to call the customer service center at 1-800-847-5608, or email customerservice@chg.com for further assistance.