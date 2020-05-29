Swab Your Own Nose for CVS COVID-19 Testing in Maine

Starting today four CVS locations will have drive-thru testing. But be prepared to stick that swab up your own nose.

Or you could bring someone with you who will do it for you. Better make sure they like you. According to the Portland Press Herald, CVS is hoping for 50 tests a day at drive-through windows in Portland, South Portland, Biddeford and Augusta stores. Don't worry, they don't hand you a super long Q-Tip and say 'Good luck.' It IS supervised.

To get tested you have to meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. That is basically have symptoms or work in a high risk environment. You can't just walk in for a test, you have to register, answer a bunch of questions and make an appointment.

Good news, there is no out-of-pocket cost for customers to get the test. Just remember to stay in your can and get ready to do your own nasal swab.