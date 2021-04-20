Subaru Recalling Almost A Million Vehicles

Subaru Motors is recalling over 875,000 vehicles covering two separate recalls.

According to a press release by Subaru the first recall is effecting almost half a million 2018 and 2019 Subaru Crosstreks, and 2017 through 2019 Impreza models due to an engine stalling issue. Reports have documented that a computer chip can power the ignition coil even after the car is no longer on potentially causing a short circuit. This issue can be resolved by Subaru dealers by updating the software that controls the computer or by replacing the ignition coils if needed.

The second recall is focused on a faulty suspension system that can effect almost half a million 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks, as well as 2019 Forester models. Several reports have indicated that the rear stabilizer bar bolts can become loose and cause the bar to fall off the vehicle. Subaru dealers will replace any missing stabilizer bars and make sure they are tightened accordingly.

Both of the recalls will spur Subaru to notify owners by mail within the next 60 days. Repairs for these recalls will begin next month.

