Stunning Lakefront Golf Course for Sale in Northern Maine

Golf Course Ownership

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own golf course? Imagine how much fun it would be? Hosting tournaments, picking pin placements, adding crazy features, playing whenever you want? It's quite the fantasy.

Well, now you can turn that fantasy into reality, because there's a golf course for sale in Northern Maine.

Long Lake Country Club

Located in the small unincorporated community of St. David is Long Lake Country Club. This pristine 9-hole course is located right adjacent to Long Lake (not the one in Naples), and features incredible views all over the course.

The 85-acre property includes the course, clubhouse, updated bar and grill, function hall, and about 1000 feet of Long Lake frontage. Along with the course itself, this is prime real estate. The main building even has a second floor residential suite to use as an income property or home.

Historic Maine Course

The course itself originally opened in 1961. Designed by Ben Gray, the 9-hole is known for being a challenging track with well-protected greens. At it longest, the course plays around 3,000 yards.

According to the Fiddlehead Focus (the best named paper in the state), the restaurant was recently renovated. The kitchen was made larger, the bar top was updated, more tables were brought in, and the server station was improved.

The asking price for the entire property is $895,000. The course is listed by Key Realty. You can find out more information on this incredible opportunity here.

Northern Maine Golf Course for Sale For some, owning a golf course is a fantasy. Well, there's a 9-hole course in Northen Maine that could make that fantasy come true.

Listed by Key Realty is Long Lake Country Club . The course, clubhouse and bar and grill are for sale for the asking price of $875,000. Who is ready to their golf dreams come true?