Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Crash in Fort Fairfield

Police are investigating after an SUV that was reported stolen in Presque Isle on Thursday was found about four hours later crashed in Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield police officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the West Limestone Road, according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Honda CRV had gone off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a field. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle, and caused the airbags to deploy, Cummings stated.

Driver left the scene after crashing and careening into snowy field

Officers reported the driver was no longer on scene when they arrived. Foot tracks in the snow from the crash site revealed that the driver had walked to the roadway where they were likely picked up by another vehicle.

Police learned that the Honda CRV had been stolen from the parking lot at Northern Light Healthcare on North Street in Presque Isle at around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Chief Cummings said.

The vehicle was found near 340 West Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. There are two large trees near the roadway in front of a farm house in that area.

Police are looking for information from the public concerning stolen SUV

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call the Fort Fairfield Police Department at 472-3808. You can also call Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text “tips” to 207-538-8477. You do not need to leave your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Officer Isaac Wipperman was assisted on scene by Sgt. Jesse Cormier.

