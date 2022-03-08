Steve Jobs’ 23-Year-Old Daughter Eve Launches Modeling Career With New Agency

Her father may have ruled the tech sphere, but Eve Jobs is looking to take over the catwalk!

The daughter of late tech mogul Steve Jobs announced via Instagram she has signed with renowned agency dna Model Management.

"Now represented by @dnamodels," the 23-year-old captioned a stunning selfie on Monday (Mar. 7).

Her followers showered her with praise for the big step in her career.

"The most proud of you," stylist Lilli Eve Hymowitz gushed, while Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, wished her congratulations with a series of heart emojis.

Eve also shared a snap via her Instagram Story of her getting ready to walk the Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris.

The agency shared the exciting news via its website, writing, "DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs. The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career."

Eve is in familiar company at the agency as famous supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber is also signed with them.

The Stanford University graduate made her debut as a model in December 2020, when she appeared alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Naomi Smalls for Glossier's holiday ad campaign.

Eve is the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and investor Laurene Powell Jobs. She has three siblings: Lisa, 43, Reed, 30, and Erin, 26.

She is also an accomplished equestrian. According to Horse Sports, she ranks fifth place in the world's top 1,000 riders under the age of 25.