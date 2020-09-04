25 Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer
Only those that have dealt with cancer can truly understand the toll it takes on one's life and loved ones.
There are numerous types of cancer, with different stages and treatments. Everyone's story and experience is different, but they all have one thing in common, which is dealing with a terrible disease.
But cancer doesn't discriminate when it comes to age, gender, nationality or celebrity status. Below, here are some stars who have battled cancer.