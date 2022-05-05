Step Aboard The Cat [PHOTOS]

Bay Ferries hosted a Business After Hours aboard The Cat on Thursday, May 5th in conjunction with the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. If you weren't able to attend, come aboard with the photos we took!

The CAT will begin service between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor on Thursday, May 19.

Bay Ferries will offer service four days a week (not Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday) until June 22, when service will begin seven days a week through September 6. From September 7 until October 10, service will be offered six days a week (no Wednesdays).

The CAT will depart Yarmouth, Nova Scotia at 9:30 AM Atlantic Time (8:30 AM Eastern Time) and arrive in Bar Harbor at approximately noon Eastern time. It will then depart Bar Harbor at 3 PM Eastern Time and arrive in Yarmouth at 7:30 PM Atlantic Time. It takes approximately 3.5 hours to complete the crossing between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth.

To book tickets, for fare information and more you can go to their website or call 1-877-762-7245.