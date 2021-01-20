Stay in This Magical ‘Harry Potter’-Themed Cabin in the Mountains

Calling all wizards, a trip to Hogwarts is more realistic than you might think.

Harry Potter is an iconic series that people love to read, watch, and wish they could be a part of. Kids and adults alike are fascinated with all things Harry Potter. That's why when I found out about this off-the-grid Harry Potter-themed cabin nestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, I knew I had to share it with the wizarding world of Harry Potter fanatics!

Wizards Hollow just opened up in December. It looks like a smaller version of Hogwarts in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina. If you love wizardry, this is a place you will want to visit. There are so many nods to Harry Potter scattered throughout the castle that you will love. According to Wizards Hollow's listing,

The castle is close to 600 sq ft of wizardry. Fly your house flag, and if you are not sure to which house you belong, consult our sorting hat! Feeling mischievous, our invisible cloak will keep your family guessing! After mixing your potions, relax in one of two queen beds. This home has 1 bedroom and a spiral staircase that leads to a loft with an additional bed. The bathroom has traditional plumbing, a tiled shower. sink and toilet.

Wizards Hollow is one of 5 treehouses and a hobbit hole that makes up Treehouses of Serenity. It is located just 10 minutes north of downtown Asheville nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. On top of all of the Harry Potter decor throughout the castle, the views alone are magical.

Take a look inside Wizards Hollow with the photos below to see for yourself.

Check Out This Harry Potter Themed Cabin In The Mountains