MDEA Arrested Seven for Drug Trafficking in Maine

Maine Drug Enforcement Agents have arrested seven people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking network that has been distributing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in Hancock and Washington Counties.

Drug agents say the arrests were made after they stopped a vehicle operated by 27-year-old Kayla Thistlewood of Baileyville.

A K-9 search of the car turned up cocaine and fentanyl and search warrants executed in Columbia, Cherryfield and Milbridge, Maine turned up more drugs, including cocaine.

Five men and two women have been charged. The MDEA says the drug ring was based in Massachusetts.