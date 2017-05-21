State Police: Toddler Run Over In School Parking Lot

ALTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say an 18-month-old boy was run over after he wandered away from family members in the Alton Elementary School parking lot.

Troopers say Drake Sechrest of Howland died at the scene late Friday afternoon despite the efforts of first responders in the town of Alton.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the toddler and his 25-year-old mother were watching family members using a go-cart.

He says the driver of the pickup that ran over the boy knew the family and had spoken to some of the adults before departing. The driver, 49-year-old George Madore of Old Town, drove only 10 feet before one of his tires ran over the boy. State police continue to investigate.