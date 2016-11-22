State Police Add Patrols for Thanksgiving Weekend

State Police plan to have additional troopers on patrol and their plane in the air for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

TSM

The Chief of the State Police, Colonel Robert Williams, said troopers will be looking for aggressive, impaired and texting drivers.

In addition, troopers will also be looking for seat belt violators following a rash of fatal crashes this month in which occupants were not buckled up. Williams said in six of the past ten highway deaths the crash victims were not wearing seat belts and died after being thrown out of the vehicles.

The chief cautioned drivers to be prepared for sudden winter driving conditions over the weekend as falling temperatures can result in ice and snow on the roadways.

The four day Thanksgiving weekend traditionally has been a deadly one on Maine roads. There have been – at least – four deaths in each of the past four Thanksgiving weekends.