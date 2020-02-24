Star Wars Launches ‘High Republic’ Series of Novels and Comics

Okay, so here it is finally. After months of speculation and hype, Star Wars’ mysterious “Project Luminous” has been revealed. Fans have been trying to guess exactly what this thing in for months; could it be a new series of movies? Or maybe a new initiative for the Star Wars comics published by Marvel? Could it be a Project Runway-esque reality competition series set in the galaxy of Star Wars? What about a Star Wars-themed dessert topping? Maybe an alien-strength floor cleaner? What is it?!?

Once and for all, here is what Project Luminous is: A new series of books and comics set in what’s being called “The High Republic” period of Star Wars. It’s “set in an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.” The phrase used to describe the vibe of the era is “Jedi Knights of the Round Table.”

This video does a nice job of establishing the premise of the High Republic and show you a few of the creators involved:

There will be novels and comics set in the High Republic, including stories for teens as well as younger readers. The first big novel, by Charles Soule, is called Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi.

Lucasfilm

Finally: A Wookie gets a lightsaber. Light of the Jedi is already available for pre-order; it goes on sale (along with more of the first wave of High Republic books and comics) in August 2020.