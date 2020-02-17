Southern Aroostook Stays Perfect With Win Over Ashland [GIRLS]

The Southern Aroostook Warriors stayed perfect Monday with a convincing quarterfinal win over the Ashland Hornets Monday in Bangor.

The top-seed Warriors (19-0) pressured the Hornets all evening on the way to a 77-22 win at the Cross Insurance Center.

Madison Russell, a freshman, led the Warriors with 20 points. Makealyn Porter added 15 points. Emma Nadeau, a junior, added 12.

Willow Hall led the Hornets with eight points. The Hornets end the season at 8-11.

Southern Aroostook will play the Shead Tigerettes at 3:30 p.m. in the Class D North semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 20.