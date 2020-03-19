Snowmobile stolen, Saint-François-de-Madawaska, NB

The Clair RCMP is seeking the public's help to locate a stolen snowmobile from Saint-François-de-Madawaska.

The snowmobile is a black and red 2015 Yamaha SR Viper, with New Brunswick licence plate number XZ8855 and vehicle identification number 4UF8JX201FT000790.

The snowmobile was stolen sometime between February 25 and February 28 from a residence on rue Commerciale in Saint-François-de-Madawaska.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the snowmobile since then is asked to contact the Clair RCMP at 506-992-1198. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or��www.crimenb.ca.