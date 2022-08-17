Skowhegan Pub Owner Charged for Allegedly Taking ‘Upskirt’ Pic of Young Woman

One of the owners of a popular eatery and pub in Skowhegan resigned after he was caught on video in a questionable situation.

UPDATE: WGME-TV reports Eric Dore has been charged with violation of privacy.

What's In the Video?

The video shows Eric Dore, a co-owner of the Old Mill Pub, walking by an unidentified woman. She appears to be filling out paperwork, leaning on the back of a vehicle. As he walks by, you can see his phone is below the level of her skirt, an action that goes unnoticed by the woman. Dore then takes the phone and appears to place it in the front seat of the vehicle.

The video of the incident was posted on Facebook by Madison resident Katie Perry, who says in the accompanying post that the video was given to her by someone else. Who actually recorded the video doesn't seem to be known, at this time.

How Did the Pub's Co-Owner React?

According to the Morning Sentinel, Facebook pages for both Eric Dore and the Old Mill Pub were taken down shortly after the video surfaced. Since that time, the Old Mill Pub's account was reactivated and the following notice was posted.

Eric Dore was a co-owner of the business with his brother, Benjamin Dore. In a comment to the Morning Sentinel, Benjamin said removing his brother as co-owner will take time, but Eric's wife will continue in a co-ownership position.

Is It Illegal to Take These Types of Photos in Maine?

Upskirt photos are illegal in the state of Maine. In 2018, a bus driver for the Bath school department was arrested after allegedly taking illegal upskirt photos of students. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years' probation.

Eric Dore faces a misdemeanor violation of privacy charge in relation to the incident. The crime is punishable by 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.