Six People Arrested after Major Drug Bust in Maine

Six people were arrested Tuesday and a drug house was shut down after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Auburn.

Six People Arrested in Drug Investigation

The Auburn Police Department said an investigation was started after reports of “illegal drug activity along with other criminal activity taking place” at 15 Western Prom.

Handgun and Drugs Thrown from Windows

When police arrived at the location to serve the warrant and announced their intention, “a male was observed tossing a handgun from a third-floor window. A bag of narcotics was also tossed from another window. At the same time, two individuals attempted to exit the building through different windows. Officers quickly secured the firearm and narcotics and detained the two attempting to flee,” said Auburn Police.

Suspects Found Hiding in Crawl Space

Officers searched the interior of the house and found a crawl space in a void in the wall. Police removed the wall and located three suspects hiding.

Twenty-three People in the House

“In total, 23 people were located inside the residence, several of whom were on bail contracts for pending criminal cases. Others had outstanding warrants for their arrest,” said police.

Drugs and Firearms Seized

Officers seized fentanyl, meth, crack and psilocybin mushrooms. Three more firearms were seized along with ammo, items consistent with drug manufacturing and trafficking and $1,100 in suspected drug proceeds.

Six People Arrested:

42-year-old Mathew Messenger from Auburn. He had four outstanding warrants for drug charges and theft. He was charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Violation of Conditions of Release with more drug charges expected.

29-year-old Hakeem Warling from New York was arrested after being located in the crawl space. He is facing charges for “Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Criminal Simulation as the firearm he is accused of throwing from the window had the serial number scratched off.”

52-Year-old Nadine Small from Auburn is charged with being a Fugitive from Justice out of New Hampshire. New Hampshire will be extraditing her back to their state for charges related to Identity Theft.

43-year-old Joanne Sherrer of Phillips was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants for multiple theft charges.

38-year-old Christopher Noel from Lisbon was arrested on three outstanding warrants for multiple theft charges.

36-year-old Crustal Guilbault was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft and Violations of Conditions of Release.

House Deemed “Uninhabitable”

The property was deemed uninhabitable by the Auburn Code Enforcement Officers. The residence was secured by the Auburn Public Works Department.

Get our free mobile app

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker