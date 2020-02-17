Shead Holds Off Wisdom for Quarterfinal Win [GIRLS]

The Shead Tigerettes held off a late charge from the Wisdom Pioneers to advance to clam a quarterfinal win Monday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 4 Tigerettes built a 26-9 lead late in the first half, but the No. 5 Pioneers came out strong in the second half and tied the game at 34 about halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Tigerettes held the Pioneers in check for the rest of the game on their way to a 39-34 victory.

Ryleigh Andrews led the Tigerettes with 11 points. Cassidee Lawrence added 8 points.

Lilly Roy led the Pioneers with 13 points. OLivia Ouellette added 10 points.