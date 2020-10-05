Shawn Mendes Addresses His Quarantine ‘Zombie Walks’ With Girlfriend Camila Cabello

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Shawn and Camila's wacky walks, Miley Cyrus covered in blood and more!



Shawn Mendes Addresses His Quarantine 'Zombie Walks' With Camila Cabello

Remember when taking daily outdoor walks during quarantine was the latest trend? Shawn Mendes finally addressed the viral photos of him and girlfriend Camila Cabello taking slow, daily walks that had fans and paparazzi alike puzzled. But don't worry: Mendes says they were just meditating! (via Just Jared)

Many Experiencing Social Distancing Nightmares During Pandemic



Has COVID been sneaking up on you in your dreams? If so, you’re not alone. Researchers in Finland found that most bad dreams people have had this year involve the coronavirus. The dreams are typically about not being able to social distance; issues with masks and protective equipment; the virus itself; dystopia; and apocalyptic outcomes stemming from lockdown. The authors of the study believe because of the global pandemic, people are sharing their anxieties with others more than ever. (via StudyFinds)

Consequence Releases PSA About Lupus

After battling Lupus, Consequence wants to let Black men know that they, too, are affected by the inflammatory disease, despite it predominantly affecting Black women. Lupus is known to affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs, and as of right now, there is no cure. Since Lupus mostly affects Black, Hispanic and Asian women between the ages of 15 and 45, men don’t usually worry about it as much. But Consequence believes that men should be aware of the symptoms in case they are showing any. (via TMZ)

Miley Cyrus Covered in Blood While Filming With Dua Lipa

Hot collaboration alert! Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus were spotted filming together for a music video… and Miley was covered in blood! See below. (via Just Jared)

Jeffree Star’s New Boyfriend Allegedly Robbed Him, Is Ignoring His Calls

There seems to be some trouble between Jeffree Star and his ex-boyfriend Andre after the makeup mogul claimed his ex stole multiple expensive bags and sunglasses after their breakup—but there seems to be some more drama that is being covered up, because Andre took to social media to announce that if he reached 100K subscribers on YouTube, he would spill all the tea about their split. (via TheBlast)