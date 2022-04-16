Harry Styles gave fans a big surprise on stage during the first day of Coachella on Friday night (April 15). The singer brought country superstar Shania Twain to the stage for an unannounced set in the middle of his own performance, delivering two of her biggest classic hit songs.

The former One Direction singer made his debut as a headliner at the multi-day music festival in California on Friday evening, and as the U.K.'s Independent reports, Twain joined him live on stage in the middle of his performance to sing "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

“In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” Styles told the audience, joking, “She also taught me that men are trash.”

“I’m kind of lost for words," Twain responded. "I’m a bit starstruck.”

Friday night marked Coachella's first night back in three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual festival to cancel in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is set to run over the course of two weekends on April 15-17 and April 23-25. The festival takes place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. In addition to Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are slated to headline in 2022.

Coachella 2022 is followed closely by the Stagecoach Festival, which is set for April 29-May 1 at the same venue.