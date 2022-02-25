Shania Twain Duets With Coldplay&#8217;s Chris Martin in Las Vegas [Watch]

Shania Twain is in Las Vegas for her "Let’s Go!" The Las Vegas Residency, and she invited a special guest onstage at a recent show.

In a video posted to social media, Twain revealed that guest to be Chris Martin of Coldplay, who joined her on piano while Twain played guitar. The two sang Coldplay’s "Fix You" and Twain’s 1998 hit, "You’re Still the One."

"Best surprise ever," Twain wrote alongside a brief video of their performance. "Thank you to all of my amazing fans for coming and an extra special thank you to Chris Martin for performing a few songs with me to make the show even more special… A life dream realised! I wanted to live in that moment forever."

The current leg of Twain’s residency runs through Saturday (Feb. 26) at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The country star will then pick up the residency for eight dates in June, and the last leg will run from Aug. 7 through Sept. 10.

The residency kicked off in December of 2019 before going on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in December of 2021. This run is the second time Twain has held a residency spot in Vegas, with her first being her Shania: Still the One residency, which ran from 2012 to 2014.

In addition to performing in Vegas, Twain is set to headline the 2022 Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Burl’s Creek, Ontario on Sunday, Aug. 7. Twain will close out the festival with fellow female artists Lindsay Ell and Robyn Ottolini. Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt also serve as headliners for the weekend, with Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter and Meghan Patrick also performing.

