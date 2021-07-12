Several Portland Police Officers Injured in Altercation

MattGush,ThinkStock

Portland Police say 3 of their officers were treated for injuries sustained during an altercation with a man on the street.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Preble Street in Portland at around 7:30 Saturday night. When they arrived, they were allegedly assaulted by a 21-year-old man, who was then taken into custody. The man's name has not been released, but WGME-TV reports he's been charged with felony possession of a firearm, two counts of assault on a police officer, assault, and refusal to submit to arrest. Few details have been released about the altercation, but police say the man who allegedly attacked the officers was not connected to the original disturbance call.

Get our free mobile app

The officers hurt in the incident were taken to a local hospital, where all have reportedly been treated and released.

These Are The Six Most Dangerous Jobs In Maine

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

 

Filed Under: Portland
Categories: Articles, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top