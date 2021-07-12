Several Portland Police Officers Injured in Altercation

Portland Police say 3 of their officers were treated for injuries sustained during an altercation with a man on the street.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Preble Street in Portland at around 7:30 Saturday night. When they arrived, they were allegedly assaulted by a 21-year-old man, who was then taken into custody. The man's name has not been released, but WGME-TV reports he's been charged with felony possession of a firearm, two counts of assault on a police officer, assault, and refusal to submit to arrest. Few details have been released about the altercation, but police say the man who allegedly attacked the officers was not connected to the original disturbance call.

The officers hurt in the incident were taken to a local hospital, where all have reportedly been treated and released.

