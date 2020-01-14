Settlement Paying $6.3M If You Purchased Infants Tylenol

If you purchased Infants’ Tylenol in the past few years, you are included in the settlement as a "Class Member" if you bought the Infants' Tylenol at any time for personal or household use between October 3, 2014 and January 6, 2020.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where Johnson and Johnson was accused of deceptively packaging the medicine, saying it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same exact concentration found in Children’s Tylenol.

Johnson & Johnson has come to a $6.3 million class action lawsuit settlement, and it has agreed to pay customers who have bought the product since 2014.

For more information or to file a claim, go to www.InfantsTylenolSettlement.com or call 1-866-458-2108.