According to WABI, the United States Senate has passed an amendment to Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. The amendment, brought forward by Senators Collins and Manchin and co-sponsored by 14 other senators, including Maine's Angus King, aims to make sure stimulus checks get to the Americans who need them most.

In a statement by Senator Susan Collins (R-ME),

“It is very unlikely that American households with family incomes of $300,000 have suffered significant financial harm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our amendment ensures that this much-needed financial relief gets in the pockets of the struggling families that need it most.”

Senator Joe Manchin went on to say,

“American families in every corner of our country are struggling right now. Instead of sending stimulus checks to families who earn $300,000 a year we should be targeting this relief to families and individuals who need it most. For those who are struggling to pay rent or to put food on the table this $1,400 will make a significant impact on their ability to get by. These families need our support right now,”

Several amendments have been pitched by republicans that look to limit the scope and spend of the massive Biden bill, but most have been snubbed by the democrat majority. Either way, any kind of stimulus plan is still weeks away from making it into the pockets of Americans.

