Selena Gomez just launched a new business venture and it's all about mental health.

Wondermind is a new mental health fitness application with the goal to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

The singer-actress co-founded Wondermind alongside her mother, Mandy Teefy, as well as her friend and Newsette CEO Daniella Pierson. The Wondermind website features a welcome video from its three creators.

In a personal letter to fans, the women admitted that they've all struggled with mental health over the years and "realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it."

The trio are also in the process of launching a podcast for their new endeavor.

"It takes more than an inspirational quote to really change your mindset," the official Wondermind website reads. "Even if you see a therapist (which is amazing), you still need to work on yourself between sessions. (You wouldn’t expect physical fitness results seeing a trainer only once in a while, would you?) That’s what Wondermind is here for—to give you easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every single day."

Wondermind aims to help people practice their mental fitness; provide tools to support overall mental health; and facilitate honest conversations. Wondermind also includes a free email subscription that offers "mental fitness guidance and candid conversations delivered to your inbox daily."