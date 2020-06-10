Selena Gomez Producing Rom-Com ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’

Selena Gomez's The Broken Hearts Gallery will be one of the first films released in theaters this summer.

Sony made the announcement that the rom-com will release theatrically on July 10, marking the first major movie release in theaters since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced theaters to close in March.

The Natalie Krinsky directed and Gomez executive produced film stars Blockers' Geraldine Viswanathan and Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery.

The movie tells the story of a New York City art gallery assistant named Lucy (Viswanathan) who is dealing with emotional baggage after being dumped by her boyfriend. Lucy creates a pop-up “Broken Heart Gallery” that features items left behind by former lovers.

"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed," Gomez told ABC 57 in a statement about her work on the film.

"Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film," she continued. "I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists' recommendations and consider others' health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience."

The film marks Gomez's first executive producer movie credit. Gomez previously executive produced Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented.

Movie theaters will begin to re-open at different times pending each state's department of public health guidelines. California theaters can open at 25% capacity as early as Friday (June 12).