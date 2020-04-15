Selena Gomez Reportedly Suing Mobile Game $10 Million for Using Her Image

Selena Gomez is suing a mobile game for $10 million for using her image and likeness without her permission.

The "Clothes Forever Styling Game" from the Chinese company, Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co., features a cartoon version of Gomez donning the exact same pose and outfit from her November 2015 Flare Magazine cover shoot.

The "Rare" singer isn't the only celebrity featured in the imaginary celebrity fashion and shopping app. An advertisement for the app read, "Interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!"

"Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game," the suit stated, according to Variety. "Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features."

The lawsuit explained that the beauty mogul "carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities" to advance her career and keep her standards as a role model. The suit also revealed that the app is "bug-riddled" and pointed out that it is only rated 3.5 out of 5 stars in the App Store.