Selena Gomez said her new album Rare was a "nightmare"... "but in the best possible way."

Ahead of the album release on January 10, the pop star sat down for an interview with Spotify in which she discussed the process and how she thought Rare was ready two years ago. However, her life experiences — like more heartbreak — took her to different places musically that ultimately helped her better heal.

"Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible," Gomez explained. "I thought that I was so ready... like two years ago, I thought I was ready. I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year."

"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic so that it would take me somewhere else," she continued. "And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album."

The "drastic" life changes Gomez is most likely referring to is her breakup with The Weeknd in 2017 and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Baldwin, which fans speculate inspired her "Lose You to Love Me" track.

Watch a clip of Gomez's interview with Spotify, below:

At one point, the 26-year-old singer got visibly choked up while talking about her fans and what they mean to her. She explained that she loves them because they're really been on the journey with her every step of the way.

"I love love love my fans very much and I think it's not that I love them because they love me. I love them because it's really been about the journey. And I feel like I grew up with a lot of people," Gomez said. "And the most heartbreaking conversations are where they're just telling me that they're suffering. I never understood it. When people would say 'it saved my life,' I just didn't understand that."

"And I always wish I could just grab every single one of them in their face and just tell them how loved they are, how important they are, how they're capable of absolutely anything. And if I did all of this and I'm just a girl from Texas and it's still happening for me...you can do anything," she continued, with tears in her eyes.

"And I've had a lot of moments when people weren't having it. And they just build you up to just break you down. But I would just say that... I would say that you're beautiful or exactly where you're meant to be, whatever that looks like. Even if it's so hard, you're worth it. And you always have to choose yourself," she concluded.

You can watch Gomez's full Spotify interview, below: