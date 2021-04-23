Selena Gomez Dazzles With New Platinum Blonde Hair on Instagram

Selena Gomez is blonde again!

On Friday (April 23), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer debuted her new platinum tresses on Instagram.

In her Instagram Story, the pop star shared a mirror selfie showing off her long, wavy blonde hair and natural brown roots. Gomez tagged her beauty line @RareBeauty in the post, most likely to shout out the makeup that she was wearing, as the company's website currently does not have any hair products available.

See her summery new 'do, below:

@SelenaGomez via Instagram

In 2017, Gomez's hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee revealed on social media how they achieved Gomez's "Nirvana Blonde" color for the American Music Awards in just one day. Typically, that shade can take weeks or months to achieve even with professional stylists.

For Gomez's 2017 blonde look, it took the two stylists a total of "9 hours, about 300 foils, and 8 bowls of bleach" while they worked simultaneously.

"It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting," Capri wrote at the time. "Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair."