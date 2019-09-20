Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Stepped Away From the Spotlight: ‘This Is My Truth’

Selena Gomez opened up about her mental and emotional struggles and why she decided to step away from the spotlight to focus on her health last year.

The "Back to You" singer traveled to Boston last week to give a candid speech at McLean Hospital, where she was honored for being an advocate for mental health awareness. Over the years, she's worked hard at fighting the stigma around mental health — and at the event, she spoke her truth regarding her own personal issues.

"I think that we are better when we tell the truth. And so this is my truth," Gomez began.

"Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn’t able to keep a smile or to keep thinks looking normal," she told the crowd. "And it felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life."

The 27-year-old pop star revealed she sought support and help from doctors who were able to give her a clear diagnosis, admitting that although the information was terrifying, she felt relieved because she finally understood why she had suffered from depression and anxiety for so many years.

"So I began to face it head on," Gomez continued, "I actually sought out to get the help that I needed. I got educated. I talked to a lot of people that were suffering with the same things. I read a lot about it, and it was something that kind of took over and I became very passionate about it."

She added, "Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, but I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work that I am happier, I am healthier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been, so I’m very happy about that."

Watch Gomez's full speech in the video, below: