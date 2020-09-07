Selena Gomez Says All of Her Exes Think She’s ‘Crazy’

Selena Gomez is unbothered by the opinions of her former flings.

In a socially distanced collaboration video with beauty guru NikkieTutorials celebrating the release of the pop star's new makeup line, Rare Beauty, the 28-year-old performer revealed her current status with past loves.

“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” she claimed, shrugging. “I don’t care.”

In the video, Gomez boasted about her makeup artist and friend, Hung Vanngo, and joked that he will be doing the makeup for her future wedding, "which is never gonna happen.”

“It’s hard in quarantine,” she revealed to the YouTube star on the topic of finding a boyfriend. “I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff and people see that and I’m like, I didn’t really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work.”

Publicly, Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas. Though never confirmed, she has also been linked to Taylor Lautner, Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom, Charlie Puth and Zedd.