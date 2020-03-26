Selena Gomez Drops Stunning ‘Dance Again’ Performance Video: Watch

Selena Gomez via YouTube

Selena Gomez released a new video for "Dance Again," a song off her album Rare.

On Thursday (March 26), the 27-year-old singer unveiled a stunning performance video for the disco-inspired track that sees her let loose, shake off the drama and dance around in a gorgeous champagne-colored slip dress.

"I kick start the rhythm/ All the drama's in remission/ No, I don't need permission/ Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again," Gomez sings. "With my emotions, I just start going in/ With everything/ To dance again/ Feels so, feels so, feels so good."

Check out Gomez's "Dance Again" video, below:

To accompany the video, Gomez also announced new "Dance Again" merchandise and revealed that a portion of the proceeds are going toward MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to support musicians affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together,” she wrote on Instagram. "For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

The "Dance Again" visuals follow the pop star's previously-released music videos for "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Me Now" and "Rare," as well as her album's bonus track "Feel Me."

Selena Gomez's Best Red Carpet Photos

PopCrush Source: Selena Gomez Drops Stunning ‘Dance Again’ Performance Video: Watch
Filed Under: Selena Gomez
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top