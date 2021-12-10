Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Selena Gomez's Grammy nomination reaction, Cardi B's bizarre late night snack and more, below.

Selena Gomez Cried After Hearing About First Grammy Nomination

Selena Gomez was recently nominated for her first-ever Grammy for her Spanish language EP, Revelación, in the Best Latin Pop Album category. In an interview, the pop star revealed that she cried when she heard the news.

Americans Are Burned Out Financially

It's no secret many millennials say that the main reason for their mental health problems is the financial burden on their shoulders. It turns out things are so bad in the U.S. that nearly 65 percent of people are often afraid to check their bank accounts. (via Study Finds)

Flight Attendant Raps the Announcements

When a Southwest Flight was delayed multiple times before takeoff, one flight attendant decided to entertain the passengers with a rap. Watch below:

Survivor-Type Show Starring Celebrities Coming to CBS



Survivor might be making a comeback in 2022, this time with celebrities like Colton Underwood, Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin, Eboni K. Williams and Paulina Porizkova. (via TMZ)

Cardi B's Late Night Snack Isn't for Everyone

Cardi B just revealed her favorite nighttime snack: Doritos dipped in BBQ sauce. What do you think of the concoction?