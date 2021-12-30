Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne Get Matching Tattoos: PHOTOS

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez made their bond permanent with matching tattoos.

On Wednesday (Dec. 29), celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy shared a video of Delevingne topless while showing off her new ink. The new tattoo was placed underneath her breast on her ribcage. The art is of Roman numerals along with a pink dripping rose.

"I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤," he captioned the clip.

He continued, "FYI didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."

The pair became friends after Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift befriended Delevingne at a Victoria's Secret fashion show. Gomez and Delevingne were seen together in Swift's 2014 music video for "Bad Blood."

The two will be starring in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building Season 2 together next year. Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin starred in the first season of the series while Delevingne will join for the second. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne's character, Alice, has been described as a "sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery."

The cast has been filming the second season in New York City, where Bang Bang's tattoo studio is located. Gomez spoke to Extra about working with her close friend.

“We just did our first day together yesterday… It’s so fun,” Gomez said. “We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”