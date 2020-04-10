Selena Gomez Wants a New ‘Boyfriend’ in Music Video: Watch

Selena Gomez released her "Boyfriend" music video — a new single off the deluxe version of her album Rare, which also features the new tracks "She" and "Souvenir."

On Friday (April 10), the 27-year-old singer unveiled the visuals for her song, in which she sings about wanting a boyfriend amid the struggles of dating. (Gomez has made it clear she's single despite seemingly reconnecting with one of her exes after her short-lived reunion with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018.)

“I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again,” she sings in the chorus. "Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again.”

In the video, we see Gomez go on a number of dates with different potential love interests before she uses a special potion that turns them all into frogs.

You can watch Selena Gomez's "Boyfriend" music video, below:

"Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" Gomez on Instagram before dropping her new music video. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

The pop star also added, "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

Check out the full lyrics to Selena Gomez's "Boyfriend," below:

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 1]

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why (Ah)

I've been doing just fine

But baby, that don't mean

That I'm feeling anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (Yeah)

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 2]

I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something

But that won't get the job done (Uh-uh)

'Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)

I get a little anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

[Outro]

I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)

I want a (Ah, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)

I want a