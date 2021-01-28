Selena Gomez's "Baila Conmigo," which in English means "Dance With Me," is a humid dance anthem.

On Friday (January 29), the "Rare" singer premiered her second Spanish single, "Baila Conmigo," which features Rauw Alejandro. In a press release, Gomez said, "With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing. The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."

The music video for the track is unlike anything the former Disney Channel star has done. The visual shows a man and a woman going about their days in a town, while Gomez can be seen, intermittently, singing and dancing on the television that the woman is watching. Eventually, the man and woman meet and begin dancing together and forming a connection, before riding off into the sunrise on a motorcycle.

Watch the music video, below.

Gomez recently released her debut song sung entirely in Spanish, "De Una Vez." Both that and this new song is off of her upcoming Spanish project, REVELACIÓN. The EP is set to release March 12.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez told Apple Music Beats 1. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"



Learn the Spanish lyrics and English translation to "Baila Conmigo," which was produced by TAINY, below.

[Intro]

Bebé, no sé si hablas mucho Español

Si entiende' cuando digo "Mi amor"

Comernos sin entenderno' e' mejor

Solo tenemo' que gustarno'

Quieres que caiga en tentaciones

Mira cómo me pone

Ese acento que tienes

No entiendo mucho, pero vente

[Chorus]

Baila, baila, baila conmigo

Baila, baila y yo te sigo

Pégate, ven, suéltate

No te me vayas sin las gana' de volver

Por eso, baila, baila, baila conmigo

Baila, baila, que yo tе sigo

Bésame solo una vez

Así tengo un motivo pa' volvеrte a ver (Rauw)

[Verse 1]

Sinceramente, dejemo' que esto fluya, no sigas dándole mente

Tenemo' to'a la noche pa' que me enseñe' de frente

Todo lo que siente'

Me huele a que no tiene' nada de inocente (Yah, yah)

¿Cómo te digo que no quiero hablar de amor?

Que si es contigo, tengo que pensar mejor

Tranqui, déjalo así, quiero quedarme aquí

Pégate, ven a mí, pégate, ven a mí

[Repeat Chorus]

[Verse 2]

Te voy a dejar mi número

Sólo tiene' que llamar cuando me eches de meno'

Que yo le voy a llegar

Baby, aunque me quede lejo', woh-oh

La nena e' de otra ciudad, pero le corre mi flow

Tenía curiosidad y un beso me robó

No nos tenemo' que hablar

Si con mirarno' no' entendemo', yeah

[Repeat Chorus]

[Outro]

Ra-Rauw, ey

Rauw Alejandro

Con Selena

Dímelo, Tainy

ENGLISH MEANING:



[INTRO]

Baby, I don't know if you speak a lot of Spanish

If you understand when I say "My love"

Making love without understanding each other is better

We just have to like each other

You want me to fall into temptation

Look what state you put me in

That accent that you have

I don't understand a lot, but come here

[Chorus]

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you

Move, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dancе with me

Dance, dance, dancе, I'll follow you

Kiss me, just once

So I'll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)

[Verse 1]

Sincerely, let's let this flow

Don't keep thinking about it

We have the whole night for you to teach me face to face

Everything that you feel

Smells to me like there's nothing innocent about you (Yeah, yeah)

How do I tell you I don't want to talk about love?

If it's with you, I have to think better

Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here

Stick around, come to me, stick around, come to me

[Repeat Chorus]

[Verse 2]

I'm going to leave you my number

You just have to call when you miss me

I'll go there

Baby, even if it's far from me, woah-oh

The girl's from a different city (Yeah), but she likes my flow

I was curious and she stole a kiss from me

We don't have to talk to each other

If with looking we understand each other, yeah (Yeah)

[Repeat Chorus]

[Outro]

Ra-Rauw, baby

Rauw Alejandro

With Selena

Hey, Tainy