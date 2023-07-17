See ‘Pet Sematary’ Under The Stars At Mount Hope Cemetery

How does a spine chilling classic movie under the stars sound?

Wednesday, August 23rd at 8pm, The Bangor Historical Society presents a movie night after dark, at the historic Mount Hope Cemetery, in Bangor!

Catch Stephen King's iconic 1989 masterpiece, "Pet Sematary", on Wednesday, August 23rd at 8pm.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of filming, which includes a scary scene that was shot right at Mount Hope Cemetery. This special night is an event horror fans won't want to miss!

Time:

Gates open at 7:30 PM

Admission:

$10 per person.Tickets are available at the gate

Ages:

Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult

What you can bring:

You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, seating is not provided.

Concession Sales:

There will be a variety of delicious refreshments and snacks available for purchase throughout the evening. Treat yourself to popcorn, candy, and beverages!

Transportation:

Parking for the event is located at United Technologies Center, 200 Hogan Road in Bangor. Buses will be available to transport you to your car.

As if that isn't cool enough, before the film begins, you can take a one nightonly special tour of the cemetery.

Discover the secrets and stories behind Mount Hope Cemetery and delve deep into the history that inspired Stephen King! Only 40 spots are available for this tour, so gets yours early!

Bangor Historical Society asks that you keep pets at home, and that no outside beverages or food are allowed at the event.

Don't miss a special screening of "Pet Sematary" outdoors at Mount Hope Cemetery, Wednesday, August 23rd.