See Peaks Island In Maine Differently On A Glow-In-The-Dark Bicycle Ride

In the height of summer, Peaks Island is filled with a mix of locals and tourists who are drawn to the beauty and the action that take place on the island. Whether it's to visit a beach, enjoy some libations on a Reggae Sunday or take a stroll down some of the quiet roads, Peaks Island bring in people by the droves. But when the sun goes down, hot dog stands and golf cart rentals shudder for the day and the island takes on a certain hush. Which seems like the perfect time to explore, especially if you're on a guided tour riding a glow-in-the-dark bicycle.

Airbnb

Offered as a unique experience on AirBnB, the LED bicycle glow ride on Peaks Island will resume this summer. Guests who make reservations can expect to see Peaks in a whole different light, pedaling down the peaceful streets on the island before rolling through Battery Steele, the historic military reserve that still holds strong on Peaks. If you've visited it during the day, it'll seem like an entirely new piece of Earth during the night hours.

Airbnb

Each tour starts on the mainland of Portland by the Casco Bay Ferry Terminal, where each guest is fitted to the right glow bike, a safety helmet, and given a ticket to the island aboard the ferry. Your host, Andrew, specializes in historic tours and will fill the excurison with plenty of pertinent facts and guide you to some places with fantastic photo ops.

Airbnb

You can check availability here.

