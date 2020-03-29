Second & Third Deaths in Maine from COVID-19

The Maine CDC reported Sunday, March 29, the second and third deaths of individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A Cumberland County woman in her 80s died in the hospital, said the Maine CDC. Governor Janet Mills confirmed Sunday that a man in his 60s from Cumberland County was a long-time employee of the Maine Department of Transportation. Friday, a Cumberland County man in his 80s was the first reported death in Maine. He had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Mills and MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note issued the following statements:

“Those who serve the people of Maine in State government are not only dedicated public servants, they are family. Today, I am saddened to say that we have lost a member of that family,” said Governor Mills. “I am grateful for his years of service to our State, and, on behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, as well as our faithful employees at the Maine Department of Transportation and throughout State government during this difficult time. Please know that we share in your grief, and we support you.”

“Our entire MaineDOT family mourns this tragic loss,” said MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to our colleague’s family and friends, and we remain forever grateful for his service to the State of Maine.”

Due to privacy laws, Maine CDC is limited in releasing further details. However, based on the employee’s travel history, and the fact that he did not return to work after his vacation, Maine CDC reports that risk to other MaineDOT employees is extremely low.