The Scary Reason Why Parents Shouldn’t Share Back-to-School Posts on Social Media

The yearly tradition of posting kids' first-day-of-school and back-to-school photos on social media has begun. However, law enforcement officials are urging parents to be careful about what they are sharing about their children online.

Oftentimes, photos shared on social media include a cute snap of a child posing with a sign showing their age, favorite color, teacher's name, grade and more. Some photos even reveal the appearance, name or location of the child's school in the background.

"We're not saying not to share," Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office in Illinois told Fox News Digital.

He explained that all too often police see parents "sharing way too much information" about their kids, which could put them in danger by exposing them to child predators.

"Less is better. our close friends and family know the important details about your kids, such as the town they live in, the school they go to, their full name. Strangers don't need to know that," he continued.

In 2021, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook an example of what parents should and shouldn't post on social media.

Sheriff Creighton held up a fake "My 1st Day of School" sign, with some of his personal information blurred out, such as the teacher's name, the child's favorite color and grade.

"It's that time of year! Don't give predators, scammers, or thieves information that can be used to harm your children, family, or finances," the post was captioned.

The message continued:

Back to school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal information about your child. This information — school name, classroom, grade, age, etc. — can all be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger your child, family, or finances. No matter your privacy settings or friends list, it's best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum.

This back to school season, keep your kids safe by being mindful of what you share online.