‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Drake's album delay, Bachelorette breakups and more, below.

Saved By the Bell Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer

Dustin Diamond has revealed that he has stage 4 small cell carcinoma, more commonly known as advanced lung cancer. We wish him well as he recovers in the hospital after his first round of chemo. (via Just Jared)

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Talks Split with Dale Moss

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley was apparently unaware that her ex-fiancé was going to announce the news of their breakup publicly. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

A New Way to Curb Loneliness?

An expert on loneliness found that the healthy thing to do when you feel isolated is to talk to yourself. The term "tulpa" refers to a voice in your own head that seems to have thoughts of its own. Apparently, people work on it for months until it comes naturally, and 78 percent claim doing this has had a positive impact on their mental health. (via Nautil)

Drake's New Album Release Delayed

On Wednesday, Drake announced that his sixth studio album release will be delayed for a second time. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," the rapper said. Hopefully, the record will be released sometime in 2021. (via People)

Poet Amanda Gorman Becomes Bestseller After Inauguration

22-year-old Amanda Gorman made history on Wednesday after becoming the youngest inaugural poet. Hours after reading her poem, "The Hill We Climb," her two books became bestsellers on Amazon—and that's just for pre-orders, as her books won't be out until September! (via TMZ)

Tiger Woods Will Not Be Watching HBO Documentary About His Scandal

HBO's new two-part documentary, Tiger, is not something the 45-year-old golfer wants to watch. According to a source, Woods is worried that the documentary about his 2009 sex scandal will ruin the image that he has worked hard to fix over the past decade. (via People)

Cardi B Jokes About Performing 'WAP' at Biden Inauguration

Cardi B joked on Twitter that she was supposed to perform at the inauguration, but sadly had a dentist appointment. "Maybe next time," the rapper tweeted. We're not so sure the inauguration would have been the best venue for "WAP," but it would have definitely been a highly talked-about moment!