We could all use a good laugh these days. Thanks to live late-night shows like the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, or The Late Late Show With James Corden (you either love or hate the guy), there's never a shortage of shows where we can watch celebrity interviews and performances mixed with skits about pop culture, politics, and everything in between.

But most of us can agree that Saturday Night Live (SNL) is the top dog when it comes to these programs.

According to NBC, Saturday Night Live first started back in 1975, and is currently in its 47th season at the time of this writing. Its list of accolades on NBC's website is quite impressive:

"...the program has won 78 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. “SNL” also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 285 nominations, not including specials and digital series...“Saturday Night Live” was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week."

The talented cast currently consists of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Alex Moffat, amongst many others.

We can all recall the iconic SNL skits that have officially embedded themselves into our memories forever. For this writer, it would probably be 'Crucible Cast Party'.

But out of the countless skits that these entertainers bring to life, which ones take place in New England? After doing some exploring on YouTube, we've found eight of SNL's New England-based sketches that will have you cracking up.

8 Hilarious Saturday Night Live Skits That Feature New England

Here Are 14 New Hampshire Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Food TV Shows