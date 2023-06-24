Santa’s Village New Hampshire Will Be Getting Scary This Fall

You may remember that, recently, Santa's Village in Jefferson (New Hampshire) was named one of the best amusement parks in the country by Trip Advisor. We're not just talking about other small parks, either. The top 10 list included Disney's Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios!

One of the things that makes this heritage New England amusement parks so special is the fact that it has a variety of events throughout the year. While summers are the busiest time for the park, it is open sporadically throughout the year.

It does only make sense that a place called Santa's Village would be open during the Holiday season, right? Yes, as in years past, they will be open weekends from mid-November through the end of the year. They even plan to be open on New Years Eve!

That's not all, though.

According to the park's website, Santa's Village will also be open during the fall for Halloween-themed events. At this point, they are planning to have trick-or-treating events on Saturdays and Sundays from September 30th through October 22nd.

A post on the website talking about the 2022 Halloween events said:

Some Halloween flavor complemented our focus on Christmas, with trick-or-treating around the park even as Christmas music filled the air. Halloween ornaments complemented the Christmas decor, and guests were welcome to wear Halloween costumes, or Christmas attire, or dress for a regular day at the park.

There is a lot going on at the park. They previously announced that this would be the last year for Rudy's Rapid Transit. It will be replaced by a new coaster in 2024. Also, they are now serving Dole Whip in the park. Get all the details about the park's summer 2023 hours HERE