Bar Harbor Sand Bar Claims Second Victim of 2022
After the ordeal of the Ford Bronco in April, and the increased signage, you would think that people would stop driving on the sand bar leading from Bar Harbor to Bar Island. But, it seems that the driver of this Nissan decided that they wanted to take a short drive across the Bar.
The low tide in Bar Harbor on Sunday morning June 19th was at 9:37 a.m. The photo was taken above by Liam Dunn was taken around 3 p.m. High tide was at 3:52 p.m.
According to one tow truck owner, the insurance company said that the vehicle was only 10 feet off the road. That's a heck of a lot farther than 10 feet off the road.
