Aroostook County Woman Aiming To Be The Next Maxim Cover Girl

The Next Cover Girl Could Be Right Here

A model from Aroostook County is in the running to be the next cover girl for Maxim. You can help her become the next cover girl and win $25,000 just by voting each and every day during the contest. I could give you the link right now, but first I want you to learn more about the model and her background. Plus, you'll get to see some of her work to know what you're voting for.

Candy Whitmore; Kristen McKay Photo

Candy Whitmore is a young woman in Limestone that has taken on modeling in the spare time she has between work on the farm and in the shop. She took on modeling a few years ago after a lifetime of curiosity got the best of her. In a short time, she has gone from dipping her toes in the modeling industry, to going for it all in the Maxim Cover Girl contest.

Candy Whitmore; Kristen McKay Photo

After a boudoir session with Bangor based photographer, Kristen McKay, Candy says she felt "amazing” and she was “instantly in love with the results.” Whitmore says she is a technician by trade and there her modeling is now "breaking the mold”. For Candy, breaking the mold is not new. She grew up around shops and male dominated industries, and is the first person to complete all three transportation trades at Northern Maine Community College in four years.

Candy Whitmore; Kristen McKay Photo

Candy Whitmore; Kristen McKay Photo

The Maxim Cover Girl contest is going on right now and here is how you can help Candy advance to the next round of voting. You can click this link here to vote for Candy each and every day. There is a group on Facebook that you need to be approved for first, and then you can follow Candy's modeling journey. The schedule for voting is as follows:

Public voting reduces each group to the top 20, 15, 10, and 5 entrants.

* Top 20 begins June 13th to June 23rd

* Top 15 begins June 23rd to June 30th

* Top 10 begins June 30th to July 7th

* Top 5 begins July 7th to July14th

* Group Finals begins July 14th to 21st

-public voting helps reduce to 1 preliminary winner in each group to top 5 entrants.

* Wildcard Round July 22nd to July 24th

-Entrants from second place compete in shortened round for second chance at quarterfinals.

* Quarterfinals July 25th to August 4th

-Preliminary group winners are divided into quarterfinal groups. Voting reset, public voting determines 1 winner from each quarterfinal group, who then advances to semifinals

* Semifinals August 5th to August 11th

-Quarterfinals winners will be divided into semifinal groups. Voting will be reset; public voting determines 1 winner from semifinal groups who then advance to finals.

* Finals August 12th to August 18th

-Voting reset, public voting determines the winner of Maxim Cover Girl

Good luck, Candy. Everyone else, go vote.