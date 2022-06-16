Local students enjoy field day and raise big bucks

The school year has been winding down for many teachers and students over the last two weeks. 2021-22 was another challenging year for many students, teachers, and administrators in our local schools. Go back to your own childhood and who didn't look forward to "field day” at school? Mapleton Elementary School held their field day with a special event on Thursday.

Mapleton Mile

The Mapleton Mile was run for the second time on Thursday morning. Students at MES raised funds to go towards the local C.A.N.C.E.R. organization. I have heard amazing stories about how the local C.A.N.C.E.R. organization and the support it has provided to many people in the area. After students raised money, they committed to running in the Mapleton Mile to be held during field day during the last week of school. In total the students at Mapleton Elementary School raised $12,500. Excellent job by the kids at MES.

A group of friends at the finish line of the Mapleton Mile

Thursday's Race

This year's Mapleton Mile was scheduled to take place earlier in the week but the weather interfered and the school moved the field day to Thursday. Each grade ran together going in waves every 20-30 minutes. The staff at MES gave the students a fun atmosphere on Thursday to celebrate the end of the school year. I found it hard to pull myself away and get back to the work day. Can the adults get a "field day"?

Hey kids, great job!

The children might not realize it now, but they are learning how to take care of one another as a community. Raising funds for a local organization that supports people you know is one of the best ways to instill the sense of community that has made Aroostook County special for several generations. Be sure to like the C.A.N.C.E.R. Facebook page to learn more about the organization. Thank you to the MES staff for a fantastic 2021-22 school year. Everyone, go enjoy your summer.