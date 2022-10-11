TikToker Claims Sam’s Club Mechanic Gave Her Car Away to Stranger

A Sam's Club employee reportedly gave away a customer's car to a complete stranger.

Heather Simonini, a.k.a. TikTok user @heather.feather25, shared her shocking story in a series of TikTok videos.

"So I am here at Sam's Club at 71st and Bingo in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And I went to go pick up my car at the Tire and Batteries [area] and as you can see this place is dead closed. They can't find my car or my keys and nobody has answers," Simonini shared in her initial video, which has been viewed over 2.7 million times as of publishing.

In a follow-up TikTok, she explained she learned from a Sam's Club manager that another employee gave her car keys to a homeless man who was attempting to sell a speaker to other customers. The man allegedly asked the employee for "his" keys to his car — i.e. the woman's car, which was getting serviced at the time — and the employee did not ask for his identification or a receipt.

"The man that received my car keys just asked him for them. The man then handed him the keys and didn't ask for ID or membership," Simonini told News on 6.

In a third video, Simonini shared clips of the manager speaking to police officers, revealing parts of their conversation. The manager can be heard saying the incident should never have happened.

"Hands him the keys ... He goes out, and I have footage of him going out to the side. Our process is you check the ID to make sure that [it] matches the owner of the car ... Our associate handed him the key," the manager can be heard telling the officer.

Thankfully, police eventually found Simonini's car. It's unclear when the vehicle will be returned to her and what, if any, damage it sustained.

"I have no idea if it's involved in something that could potentially put me or my child at risk," Simonini told News on 6.