Sale for Antlerless Deer Permits Rescheduled

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has rescheduled the sale of antlerless deer permits after having Issues with their webpage.

Website was Down on October 5, 2022

According to their Facebook post on Wednesday, the website to purchase permits was down and no one was able to buy them. The sale was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Rescheduled Date of Sale

The sale has been rescheduled for next week on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 starting at 11 a.m.

The sale is on a first come, first serve basis.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Facebook Post

The post said, “We apologize for the antlerless deer permit webpage issues today on October 5 and are currently assessing what caused the site to go down. No one was able to purchase a permit.”

MDIFW said, “We share in your frustrations and apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to better serving you next week.”

Proceeds Benefit a Healthy Habitat for Wintering Areas

Deer management is critical statewide in Maine. Proceeds from antlerless deer permits are going to deer wintering areas or DWAs, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s homepage.

The site goes on to emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy “habitat for white-tailed deer living at the northern end of their range.”

For more information about antlerless deer permits and the lottery, and all additional details, go to the main page.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.