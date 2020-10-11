Patriots & Denver Game Postponed; Rescheduled

UPDATE: The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET. Listen live on The Rock.

ORIGINAL STORY: The

NFL has postponed the Patriots-Broncos game. Both teams will have a week 5 bye. See the social media announcements below. The NFL posted this statement on Twitter - retweeted by the New England Patriots:

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25, but was moved to Monday at 5:00 pm after Stephon Gilmore tested positive. The game is now postponed due to another positive test at the Patriots facility.

